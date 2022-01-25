THE UNIVERSITY of Zambia Professional Staff Union has urged government to release K82 million still owed to UNZA to settle the 2021 and 2022 collective agreement before the new academic year begins. At a media briefing, Monday, UNZAPROSU president Michael Clement Kaluba said the government should keep its word and avail the money owed to the University of Zambia. “We demand that the government keeps its word by releasing the K50 million and the K32 million so that our members are paid their gratuities. This would ensure continuous industrial harmony…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.