Amos Chanda speaks to journalists after he was denied entry to his property in State Lodge as ACC officials conducted a search on October 27, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

AN Investigations officer at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that he felt demeaned when Amos Chanda told him “not to be stupid” when the officers went to search one of his properties. Friday Tembo, a senior investigations officer, also told the court during cross examination that Chanda never consented to a search by the investigators at his house in Njolwe area. This is a case in which Chanda, his wife Mable and her sister Ruth are accused of insulting ACC officers on October 27 last…...