Police officers keep vigil at Chilenji Community Hall during the Kabwata Parliamentary by – elections in Lusaka on February 3, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

A LOW voter turnout characterised yesterday’s highly anticipated Kabwata by-elections. Most polling stations opened at exactly 06:00 hours but had less than 100 people in queues. A check at Chilenje’s main library found little activity, the same could be reported about Chilenje Community Hall where only 50 people had voted by 08:45 hours. At St Patrick’s Girls school, only about 100 people had cast their vote by 12:20 hours in all the four polling stations and one of the presiding officers who sought anonymity said people were not interested to…...