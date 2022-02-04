A LOW voter turnout characterised yesterday’s highly anticipated Kabwata by-elections. Most polling stations opened at exactly 06:00 hours but had less than 100 people in queues. A check at Chilenje’s main library found little activity, the same could be reported about Chilenje Community Hall where only 50 people had voted by 08:45 hours. At St Patrick’s Girls school, only about 100 people had cast their vote by 12:20 hours in all the four polling stations and one of the presiding officers who sought anonymity said people were not interested to…...

To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.
Log In Subscribe