PHARMACIST Jerome Kanyika says he has reported PF member Chishimba Kambwili to Luanshya Central Police for threatening him that he will get his fingers burnt if he continues commenting on the Honeybee saga. And Kanyinka has vowed to never stop talking about Honeybee until the drugs supplied by that company are destroyed. In an interview, Tuesday, Kanyinka questioned Kambwili’s interest in the Honeybee matter. “I have reported him to Luanshya Central Police. He called me to warn me that I will get my fingers burnt. Now I don’t understand what…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.