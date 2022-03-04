Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson Warren Mwambazi speaks when Ministry of Transport and Logistics acting permanent secretary Stephen Mbewe appeared before his Committee at the National Assembly in Lusaka on November 8, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

The African Parliamentarians Network against Corruption says Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Warren Mwambazi should recuse himself from PAC hearings following revelations of his involvement in the supply of questionable Covid-19 items to DMMU. And Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has reserved her ruling on a point of order which questioned why Mwambazi had continued to chair PAC when a company linked to him was scheduled to appear before that committee. In a statement,Thursday, APNAC Secretary General Munir Zulu said given the gravity of the allegations, Mwambazi should recuse…...