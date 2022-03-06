POLICE are investigating a matter in which two male juveniles aged five and six were discovered dead in a stationed vehicle after being reported missing. In a statement, Saturday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Police in Sesheke received a report of four missing children on March 3, but only two juveniles reappeared at their parents’ house the next day, while the other two were found dead. “Police in Sesheke received a report of four missing children on 3rd March 2022 at around 17: 30 hours. The missing juveniles comprised…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.