Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba speaks when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on parastatal bodies at parliament building on January 25, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has sent Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Chief Executive Officer Mateyo Kaluba on forced leave. According to sources, Kaluba received a letter to that effect on Wednesday. “The President signed the letter sending Kaluba on forced leave yesterday. This is to pave way for investigations following his arrest by the ACC,” said the sources. On January 11, ACC arrested Kaluba for abuse of authority of office involving a Mukula transaction. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Industrial Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer for abuse of authority of office. Mr…...