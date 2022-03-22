ECONOMIC Front general secretary Wynter Kabimba says former president Edgar Lungu’s “hypocrisy” remarks, which he made after fourth republican president Rupiah Banda’s burial, should be respected because that is his opinion. Last week, Lungu said there was a lot of hypocrisy because people were saying a lot of good things and yet doing bad things. “This is time to reflect on the life of president Rupiah Bwezani Banda. All the statements have been made, obviously, he was not an angel, he had his own failings just like all of us…....



