Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Elias Mubanga addresses delegates at the opening session of the Bankers Association of Zambia engagement with government at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on January 21. 2022 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Small and Medium Enterprises Elias Mubanga says there was so much financial indiscipline at the Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) during PF’s tenure, revealing that politicians were accessing funds which had not been recovered. In an interview, Thursday, Mubanga said it was difficult for SMEs to access money from CEEC in the past. “We have got the CEEC and are also looking into the act. We have got the CEEC with K350 million. CEEC is under my ministry. And already I think about K90 million has already been…...