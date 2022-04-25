Youth and Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu at the induction meeting of Cabinet and Provincial Ministers at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka on September 13, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Youth, Sports and Arts Elvis Nkandu says government takes film and television production very seriously on its agenda because the industries are a huge potential for creating employment. And Multichoice has congratulated seven Zambian filmmakers on their nomination for the eighth edition of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) scheduled to take place in Nigeria on May 14. Zambia’s renowned creative talents; David Kazadi earned a nomination in the Best Movie Southern Africa category through his Black Dollar movie and Paul S Wilo was nominated under the same…...