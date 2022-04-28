President Hakainde Hichilema at Lusaka’s Mulungushi International Conference Centre during the launch of the Public Private Dialogue Forum for private sector and economic development on April 27, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says a small number in the private sector worked in collusion with government in the last 10 years to damage the country’s economy. And President Hichilema says he is sick and tired of hearing that Zambia has potential, arguing that it is time to realise it. Meanwhile, President Hichilema says while critics were saying government was ignoring China, it was simply working behind the scenes. Speaking during the launch of the Public-Private Dialogue Forum, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he did not expect the private sector to use…...