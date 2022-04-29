BAILIFFS have seized property from Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo’s house in Ndola for failure to pay a debt amounting to K228,000. A check at Lusambo’s residence found the bailiffs packing all his household property, which have been taken to an unknown destination. Lusambo’s nephew, who stays at his house, said the bailiffs arrived around 07:00 hours and jumped over the gate to have access to the house. “They came around 07:00 hours while I was still sleeping. The security guard was not around, so they jumped over…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.