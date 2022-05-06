ACTIONAID Zambia has condemned the Anti-Corruption Commission’s approach of signing settlement and immunity agreements which do not work in the interest of Zambians. Responding to a press query, ActionAid country director Nalucha Ziba said the organisation was concerned with the agreement brokered between ACC and former tourism minister Ronald Chitotela. She wondered how many more deals were brokered in a similar manner, as well as how many corrupt individuals had continued to go freely after misusing public funds. “ActionAid Zambia notes with concern the agreement brokered between the Anti-Corruption Commission…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.