FORMER commerce minister Bob Sichinga has questioned government’s interest in getting into a relationship with Vedanta, arguing that the firm is just taking advantage of Zambia’s indecisiveness. And Mine Workers Union of Zambia president Joseph Chewe says if Vedanta is to come back, it will raise a lot of concern from stakeholders, urging government to consult widely before making a decision. Meanwhile, Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says he can only comment on the development once he comes back from the African Mining Indaba in South Africa later…...



