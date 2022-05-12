Former DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe speaks when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at Parliament Building in Lusaka on May 11, 2022 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

DRAMA yesterday characterised a Parliamentary Public Accounts (PAC) Committee hearing when former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Chanda Kabwe finally made himself available for questioning after several failed attempts to summon him. And Kabwe says he is ready to pay the price and be arrested if PAC thinks he abused his authority when he authorised the procurement of reusable face masks costing K10,084,150 as cited in the Auditor General’s report. The drama began at introduction stage, when Kabwe gave himself two peculiar names which irked nominated member…...