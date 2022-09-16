UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party understood Zambia Must Prosper interim president Kelvin Bwalya Fube when he got emotional during a recent radio feature, because he still has a lot to learn as party leader. Commenting on Bwalya’s statement that he sponsored a lot of UPND candidates during the 2021 campaigns because ruling party officials were frugal at a media briefing, Wednesday, Mweetwa said if that happened, he did it out of generosity because no one asked him for money. “My elder brother KBF made startling comments at his appearance at “Let The People Talk”, radio Phoenix programme which got us concerned. Firstly, he was so emotional. A leader should not be emotional, a leader should be passionate…...



