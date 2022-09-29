THE Road Development Agency Board Director and Chief Executive Officer George Manyele has been relieved of his duties following a board meeting held on September 29, 2022. In a statement, Thursday, RDA Chairperson Board of Directors Eng Mulchanda Kuntawala said the agency had since appointed Eng Grace Mutembo to act as Director and Chief Executive Officer until further notice. “At its Special Meeting held on 29th September, 2022, the Road Development Agency (RDA) Board resolved to relieve Eng. George Manyele of his services as Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency. The Board has since appointed Eng. Grace Mutembo, Director Planning and Design to act as Director and Chief Executive Officer until further notice. The Board thanks Eng. Manyele…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.