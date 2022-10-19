GREEN Party leader Peter Sinkamba says he is disappointed with the Constitutional Court’s decision because it has created uncertainty regarding whether or not ECZ will proceed with the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections on October 21. On Monday, the Constitutional Court ruled that ECZ did not breach the Constitution when it failed to cancel the elections and call for fresh nominations after the High Court suspended polls. The ConCourt also refused to grant an order compelling the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to conduct fresh nominations and elections in Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies by October 27, 2022 and November 2, 2022. This is a matter in which Sinkamba and governance activist Isaac Mwanza dragged ECZ to the ConCourt over its alleged…...



