HARRY Kalaba has unveiled his Citizens First political party, but charges that the registration process was frustrated by President Hakainde Hichilema who tried by all means to block him. But Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has expressed disappointment in Kalaba’s accusations, describing them as “preposterous, unfounded and totally false”. Addressing the media, Wednesday, Kalaba said he had a terrible experience with the Registrar of Societies. “You will recall that I applied to the Registrar of Societies for the formation of the party which we had called ‘Liberty’. It was brought to my attention that the President had taken keen interest in my application and instructions were given from his office to ensure that all efforts were made to delay the approval…...



