TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says the government should find a strategy to provide direction to the fight against corruption. Nyambe says TI-Z expects government to introduce the Lifestyle Audits Bill in the new year. In a statement on TI-Z’s reflection of 2022, Nyambe said pronouncements alone on the fight against corruption were not enough. “For many years now, corruption in Zambia has been an integral governance issue, with some of its effects having been the erosion of citizens’ trust in their leaders, the undermining of successive governments’ ability to guarantee the human rights of citizens, and the poor service delivery in key sectors of the economy. The year 2022 was not any different in terms of…...



