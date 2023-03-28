POLICE have charged and arrested Lumezi Independent Member of Parliament Munir Zulu for three counts of libel. In a statement, Tuesday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said Zulu, 35 of Meanwood Ndeke was charged with issuing defamatory remarks against Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure counterpart Charles Milupi. Mwale said Zulu has since been released on police bond awaiting court appearance. “March 28, 2023 – Police have charged and arrested Munir Zulu aged 35 of Meanwood Ndeke with three counts of Libel contrary to section 191 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. In the first count, it is alleged that on March 21, 2023 in Lusaka, the suspect issued defamatory remarks in which he…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.