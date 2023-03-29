JUSTICE Minister Mulambo Haimbe has urged the public to follow the democracy summit closely in order to debunk false narratives. And Haimbe says Lumezi Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu’s arrest will not affect the summit, arguing that laws can’t be suspended just because of a summit. Addressing the media, Tuesday, Haimbe said the summit would be streamed on many platforms in order to enable the public to follow proceedings closely. “This summit will bring together leaders from government, civil society, the media and the private sector to demonstrate how democracy is delivered for their citizens and highlight democracy’s resolve to address the world’s most pressing challenges. President Joe Biden joined by leaders from the co-hosts, including our own President,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.