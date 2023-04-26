THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that President Hakainde Hichilema will be travelling to Zimbabwe to participate in the 6th Edition of the Transform Africa Summit. Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Stanley Kakubo says the Summit will take place in Victoria Falls town from April 26 to 28, 2023. In a statement, Kakubo said President Hichilema will be joining other African Heads of State and Government, among them President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, who also serves as the Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Transform Africa Alliance. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the Nation that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, will tomorrow Wednesday, 26th…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.