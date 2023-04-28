FORMER Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Stardy Mwale says he was doing Chimbuya with Miles Sampa when he said “all Bembas are stupid idiots”. Meanwhile, police have charged and arrested Mwale for the offence of expressing or showing hatred, ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe, place of origin or colour. In January this year, Mwale lashed out at PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa for supporting the return of Vedanta Resources at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Reacting to a presser which Sampa held earlier that month, Mwale said Bembas were idiots who were trying to destroy the Patriotic Front. At his press briefing, Sampa lamented that KCM had lost billions of dollars since the PF government…...



