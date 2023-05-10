FORMER Kasama Central PF member of parliament Kelvin Sampa says most strategic people and the crème de la crème of the former ruling party have left it due to lack of proper leadership. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s “Matters Arising” programme, Saturday, Sampa said the police conducted themselves professionally when they went to former president Edgar Lungu’s residence last week for a search. He, however, mocked that most of the people who were seen at Lungu’s residence were just junkies, hence the numbers were not something to fear. “A heads up that I would give you is what transpired with the three by-elections, where PF was coming out fourth. Socialist Party is even doing far much better than…...



