THE Zambia Police Service says it recorded 10,797 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) country-wide during the first quarter of 2023. The police service has further revealed that GBV disaggregated data for the same period indicates that 1,924 girls and 750 boys as well as 6,271 women and 1,852 men were abused country-wide. In a statement, Thursday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said out of the 10,797 cases, 6,944 were criminal cases, with Lusaka Province recording the highest number with 1,413 cases. He said during the same period, Police recorded 35 GBV-related murder cases out of which 10 victims were men and 15 were women. “Zambia Police Service recorded 10,797 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) country-wide during…...



