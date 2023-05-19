PF presidential aspirant Brian Mundubile has welcomed the government’s intention to reintroduce capacity assessment examination for civil servants, saying doing so will help remove cadres from the civil service. On Wednesday, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said government wanted to reintroduce examinations for government appointees and civil servants to assess whether they would be able to execute their mandate. Commenting on the pronouncement in an interview, Thursday, Mundubile said there was a lot of incompetence amongst civil servants because of the way some of them were employed. “What we have now is that we have a lot of incompetence amongst the civil servants and this is because of the manner in which some civil servants have been employed. You…...



