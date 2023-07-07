THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says the speed cameras that have been mounted along main highways in Lusaka, Livingstone, and Ndola under the Safe-City project are still at testing stage. The Agency says this, therefore, means that no charges are being recorded or enforced yet. In March this year, RTSA announced that it had commenced the process of integrating its systems with the Intelligent Traffic Management System under the Safe-City project as part of the Smart Traffic Law Enforcement initiative. RTSA acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa said the agency was working with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security and the Zambia Police Service on the project, which was aimed at reducing traffic violations, road…...



