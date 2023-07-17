LUMEZI Independent member of parliament Munir Zulu says he won’t stop signing bail sureties for people who need him because of one “irresponsible” adult in the name of Kaizer Zulu. Meanwhile, Munir has wondered how the entire state machinery is failing to track down Kaizer, adding that he has hired private investigators to do this. Last Thursday, Lusaka Magistrate Silvia Munyinya discharged the bench warrant issued against Munir in his capacity as Kaizer Zulu’s surety. Magistrate Munyinya issued a bench warrant against Munir last month for failing to appear before her to explain Kaizer’s whereabouts in a matter in which the latter is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a…...



