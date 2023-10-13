SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa says he is confident that ministries and provinces will next year achieve zero audit queries and make the Public Accounts Committee redundant. And Kangwa says the reduction in audit queries can be attributed to internal disciplinary action that was taken against erring officers. The Auditor General’s report on the Accounts of the Republic for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, revealed a 97 percent reduction in misappropriated funds from K5,171,854 in 2021 to only K135,207 in 2022. The report also indicated that there was no misapplication of funds in 2022 other than the K95,804,799 reported in 2021. The report, however, showed an increase in overpayments from K9,421,440 in 2021 to K110,384,888 in 2022…....



