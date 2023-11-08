MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says PF lawmakers did not go to the United States embassy to seek help, but to question its silence on human rights violations. Last Friday, some PF members of parliament were denied access to the United States Embassy after they arrived without an appointment, requesting to meet officials in order to complain about “human rights violations in the country”. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa, however, wondered why the MPs went to the American Embassy to complain about alleged human rights violations when they refer to them as western imperialists. But commenting on this in an interview, Tuesday, Mundubile argued that the MPs did not go to the embassy to ask for help. “People…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.