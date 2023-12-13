PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the country should never go back to the days of borrowing and living beyond one’s means. And President Hichilema says he has been asking his Ministers and Permanent Secretaries whether it makes them better if they drive VX vehicles. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the country is in good hands and by 2026, those who are complaining about lack of liquidity in the economy will appreciate government. Speaking during the second Private Sector Day under the Public Private Dialogue Forum (PPDF) yesterday, President Hichilema said Zambians shouldn’t complain when they make decisions which get them into a debt crisis because they decide through voting. “No matter how difficult it is, we will not go…...



