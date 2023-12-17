TECHNOLOGY and Science Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that all members of parliament will be given a Starlink kit for their constituency with internet fully paid for the first one year. Giving a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Friday, Mutati said with internet speeds reaching over 250 Megabits per second, a Starlink kit had the capability to connect over 300 devices simultaneously. “We envision a Zambia where every constituency is empowered with Starlink kits. In this regard, I am pleased on behalf of the government to announce that every member of parliament will receive a Starlink kit for their respective constituency with internet fully paid for the first one year. With internet speeds reaching over 250 Megabits per second…...