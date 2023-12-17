TECHNOLOGY and Science Minister Felix Mutati has disclosed that all members of parliament will be given a Starlink kit for their constituency with internet fully paid for the first one year. Giving a ministerial statement in the National Assembly, Friday, Mutati said with internet speeds reaching over 250 Megabits per second, a Starlink kit had the capability to connect over 300 devices simultaneously. “We envision a Zambia where every constituency is empowered with Starlink kits. In this regard, I am pleased on behalf of the government to announce that every member of parliament will receive a Starlink kit for their respective constituency with internet fully paid for the first one year. With internet speeds reaching over 250 Megabits per second…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.