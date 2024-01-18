MINEWORKERS Union of Zambia (MUZ) president Joseph Chewe says he doesn’t need to seek permission from other mine unions to speak for his members because the unions are independent. There was confusion and a near punch up on Tuesday among eight mine workers’ unions at Kitwe’s garden court hotel after five of the unions accused the other three of working in isolation and hypocrisy with regards Vedanta’s return. Miners and Allied Workers Union (MAWU) president Kelvin Namunji and four other unions had just finished their press briefing when Chewe and National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) president Saul Simujika stormed the meeting refuting the accusations made against them. The five unions that held the press briefing include Miners…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.