Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Zesco Headquarters in Lusaka on the 02/02/2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mapani says Chama and Lundazi districts have now been connected to the National Grid, for the first time since Zambia’s independence. And Mapani says Zesco’s total debt now stands at $583 million. Addressing the Media, Friday, Mapani said the decision to have the Chama and Lundazi project done in-house reduced the total project cost from $69 million to below $20 million. “Lundazi and Chama Districts are now connected to the National Grid, a first since Zambia’s independence…This project was actualised through internally generated resources and an in-house Project Management Team that built the Sub-stations and connected the transmission lines. The action to have the project done in-house reduced the total project cost from USD 69 Million…...