HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says the high carbohydrate diet in Zambia and bad eating habits put people at risk of developing type two diabetes. And Masebo has advised families to encourage each other to reduce their body weight, insisting that having a big tummy is deadly. Meanwhile, Masebo says she thought Vice-President Mutale Nalumango’s call for people to eat roller meal instead of breakfast was timely, adding that there were also some other even more healthier alternatives such as millet. Speaking in the National Assembly, Wednesday, Masebo said 50 percent of diabetic individuals were not aware that they were sick. “We have seen a rise in obesity and alcohol abuse in our country and these are seriously impacting the incidence…...



