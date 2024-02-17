SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti yesterday ruled Petauke Central Independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda out of order for saying there is too much sexual harassment in the House. Banda had risen to ask acting Education Minister Frank Tayali a supplementary question following his responses to a question raised to him on whether government had any plans to revise the education curriculum to include information on the value and role of natural resources. But before Banda could even ask his question, he digressed and started complaining about alleged sexual harassment in the House, forcing Speaker Mutti to cut him off. “Before I go on, Madam Speaker, I represent the people of Petauke [of] which I need…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.