MINISTRY of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says God saw it fit to allow Zambia to experience the current problems because President Hakainde Hichilema is able to handle them well. And Kawana says his finger must be cut off if the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) will participate in the 2026 general elections. Speaking when he featured on Prime TV’s Oxygen of Democracy, Monday, Kawana said President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government mean well for the country. “I have known many leaders in my life. I have worked with presidents in my short life but I can confirm to the people of Zambia that this particular President is passionate about Zambia. I am yet to find a man...



