FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila has wondered which democracy President Hakainde Hichilema was referring to in his State of the Nation Address, when opposition political parties were not free to hold rallies. And Mwila says the only hope for the country is for Jesus to come and save it because all institutions of government have been compromised. On Friday, during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly, President Hichilema said government was delighted and honoured that Zambia had been named among the top three most democratising countries in the world by V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy). But in an interview, Saturday, Mwila said no opposition political party had been allowed to hold a rally since UPND...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.