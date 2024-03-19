SMALL Scale Farmers Development Agency (SAFADA) Director Boyd Moobwe says President Hakainde Hichilema should not demean citizens who voted for him by saying they are becoming lazy. Moobwe says laziness starts at the top because of bureaucracy, corruption and lack of political will to nurture Zambians into production. During his State of Nation Address on Friday, President Hichilema remarked that it had become abnormal to talk about hard work because the normalcy was laziness. Commenting on the the President’s remarks, Moobwe said citizens were not lazy but lacked sustainable support in economic development deliberations. “The President of the republic of Mr Hakainde Hichilema should not demean a good Zambian who voted for him to be the President of Zambia. The...



