SECOND Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Moyo has advised members of parliament to ensure that they are in a “good state” when in the House. Moyo said this after reminding Mambilima PF MP Jean Chisenga that her behaviour in the House was becoming “something else,” and it would not be condoned. Chisenga attracted public attention after calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar when he went to give his State of the Nation Address last week. Following the incident, Katombola UPND MP Clement Andeleki later claimed that Chisenga made the remark against the President while in a drunken state. Yesterday, while MPs were about to vote to ascertain whether the CDF Bill had passed the Second Reading or not,...



