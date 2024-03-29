POLICE in Lusaka have arrested seven people for theft of cases of beer at Zambia Breweries Limited. In a statement, Friday, Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale said 270 cases of Brutal Fruit beer were found inside a Dutro containerised light truck on March 27, 2024 around 23:00 hours by Police officers who intercepted it while conducting patrols along Lumumba road. “Seven people have been arrested in connection with the theft of cases of beer at Zambia Breweries Limited in Lusaka’s Mungwi road area. 270 cases of Brutal Fruit beer were found inside a Dutro containerized light truck bearing registration number BLB 9777 on March 27, 2024 around 23:00 hours by Police officers who intercepted the truck while conducting patrols along...



