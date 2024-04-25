THE National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) has refuted allegations circulating on some media platforms that its members’ monthly contributions are being deposited into government’s Control 99 account to pay civil servants’ salaries. In a statement, Wednesday, NHIMA Head of Public Relations King Syacika stated that NHIMA had never deposited its funds into Control 99 or any other government account. “The National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) wishes to refute allegations going around on some media platforms that NHIMA members monthly contributory funds, are being deposited in the Government of the Republic of Zambia (GRZ) Account Control 99 to pay for Civil Servants’ salaries. THIS IS TOTALLY UNTRUE AND A FALSE ALLEGATION. NHIMA has never at any time deposited its...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.