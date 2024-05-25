KONKOLA Copper Mines has commenced the payment of May salaries to its workers. KCM Human Capital Management Acting Vice-president Prudence Chisakuta had earlier announced that there would be a delay in the payment of workers from the initial pay day of 25 May due to unforeseen developments. But in a turn of events, Chisakuta released a statement yesterday indicating that the challenges the mine was facing had been resolved and workers would be paid on time. “Management communicated earlier to KCM employees about a possible delay in paying salaries due to some unforeseen circumstances beyond Management’s control. Employees were also advised that efforts were frantically being made to ensure this situation was addressed. Management is pleased to inform all employees...



