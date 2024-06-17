VICE-President Mutale Nalumango is urging the church to stop asking for donations from politicians because it makes them steal. And Nalumango is also wondering why people only see money when they see a person like her, saying politics is a call to service. Speaking during the installation of Bishop Malawo Matyola as the Senior Resident Pastor at the Choma Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Sunday, Vice-President Nalumango said she understood the needs of the church, but asking for donations from politicians puts them under pressure, leading them to doing wrong things. “The leadership of President Hakainde is accountability, and these are the things we should be looking out for. And we need you the church to stand with us. If I...



