THE Italian government has donated 500,000 Euros to the Red Cross Society as a drought response fund to Zambia. Speaking during a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema, Thursday, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Development Cooperation Director General Stefano Gatti said Italy was concerned with Zambia’s drought situation. “Italy has a major climate fund, the biggest national climate fund that has been mobilised in the world, it has a capability of 4.4 billion euros and now it’s starting to disburse in different kind of projects and this is at basis on the collaboration we have started with your relevant ministry, that will be the start of a path to identifying and working together on projects in Zambia...



