THE Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board (HELSB) has awarded loans to 1,457 first-year students at Mulungushi University for the 2024/2025 academic year. In a statement, Tuesday, HELSB Corporate Communications and Customer Service Manager, Chiselwa Kawanda, said of the awarded students, 783 were male while 674 were female. He said the board received over 4,801 applications for sponsorship at Mulungushi University. “The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has awarded student loans to 1,457 first-year students at Mulungushi University for the 2024/2025 academic year. For the 2024/2025 academic year, HELSB selected applicants by regional balancing criteria to promote equitable access to education. This approach has ensured equitable distribution across provinces, with applicants from all regions considered for the award...



