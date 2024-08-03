THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has noted with concern the continued extra judicial killings by Zambia Police, citing the recent killing of a male suspect whilst in custody at Chawama Police. The Commission has, however, commended the police for arresting the officer involved in the killing of the suspect. In a statement, Saturday, HRC Chairperson Dr Pamela Sambo said according to an investigation by the Commission, the suspect, Alfred Zimba, was beaten by a named police officer and two members of the Community Crime Prevention Unit before being detained for alleged disorderly conduct at the police station. “The Human Rights Commission is calling upon government to take urgent and immediate measures to stop extrajudicial killings, uphold rights to life and...



