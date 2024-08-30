ZIMBABWEAN Deputy High Commissioner to Zambia Patricia Mangwanda has acknowledged President Hakainde Hichilema’s role in maintaining regional peace while he was chairman of the SADC organ for politics, defence and security cooperation. She says no development can take place without peace. And Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana says the Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway is a testament to what nations can achieve when working together under the SADC framework. Speaking during a media tour of the Lusaka/Ndola dual carriageway project to commemorate SADC Day, Wednesday, Mangwanda said the road network expansion was in line with SADC aspirations. “It’s such an honour for us to commemorate this day here in Zambia at a time when Zimbabwe, under the leadership...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.