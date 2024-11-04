Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Former Kabushi PF MP Bowman Lusambo being moved from Chilenje Police Post were he was being held in Lusaka on Monday 4th November 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

POLICE have transported Bowman Lusambo to Luanshya, where the Luanshya Magistrates’ Court will sentence him following his recent conviction for unlawful wounding. Meanwhile, Lusambo has declared that, “we are coming to take over power in 2026, we are strong”. He said this today while being forced into a vehicle by the police at Chilenje Police Station, where he was being held, en route to Luanshya. On Friday, Police apprehended Lusambo from his home where he was found hiding in a ceiling board. Police took him into custody, saying they would present him before the Luanshya magistrate court which ordered his arrest. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said Lusambo was taken to Luanshya in adherence to a...